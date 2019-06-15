Sharing & Caring benefits from BBQ

The Morden Adult Education Centre held a BBQ on May 30 to raise some funds for Morden Sharing & Caring.

The BBQ came out of teacher Todd Folkett’s Global Issues class at the Morden Adult Education Centre. One of the components of the class is a Take Action project, which the class decided this year would be a BBQ.

“We were blessed with a beautiful day,” Folkett said. “We didn’t know what to expect, so any proceeds that we make will be a success.”

All the money raised will go to Morden Caring & Sharing.

“Caring & Sharing consists of helping some students with maybe a lunch or an activity that maybe is too costly,” Folkett said. “It’s a non-profit faith-based program that we run with the Western School Division.”

Folkett said the class kicked around a few ideas for where the funds raised would go but ultimately settled on Caring & Sharing.

“If they knew that the proceeds were going to kids in our community, it’s an easy one to pick,” he said.

The Morden Adult Education Centre sees over 100 people come through the door during the year to take courses.

17 students will be graduating this year, and Folkett said the centre has had as many as 30 grads.

The Adult Ed centre has a wide range of classes available, and Folkett said they are filling a definite need in the community.

“We also see people from the surrounding area,” he said. “We’ve had people from Morris, Altona, La Riviere, Winkler… I think our umbrella reaches a long way.”