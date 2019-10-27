Seven per cent enrollment increase results in new hiring

A higher than anticipated enrollment has forced Western School Division to hire more staff.

In an Oct. 17 press release the division said adjustments had to be made.

“Although the division had planned for a large influx of students for this fall when they created their budget last spring, a seven per cent increase in enrollment has necessitated some unbudgeted staffing adjustments,” they said.

Western School Division is no stranger to enrollment increases. Over the past five years enrollment in Western School Division has increased by 20 per cent.

“Efforts were made by senior administration to first reallocate existing funds before requesting additional funding from the Board,” they said. “The additional costs of these adjustments will be funded from the divisional contingency fund.”

The Board approved additional teaching time, Educational Assistant hours, and Vice-Principal time in both Maple Leaf and Minnewasta Schools. Additional Educational Assistant hours were also approved for École Morden Middle School.

Being able to respond to challenges like this is made possible because of the current system. “The Board considers these measured staffing adjustments to be smart investments in our students,” they said. “As a locally elected Board they were able to respond to this pressing need.”

The work to fill these positions began immediately.