SEMHL gets ready for playoffs

The regular season has come to an end and attention is now focussed on the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League Playoffs.

The Carman Beavers and Notre Dame Hawks had one game remaining as of press time, but as far as the standings go, it was irrelevant.

The Carman Beavers finished in first place with a 14-4-1 record as of press time. They will get the first round bye while the other teams play off in best of five series.

Warren vs. Winkler

The second place 1-6-0-1 Warren Mercs will take on the seventh place 2-18 Winkler Royals in the first round.

The Royals will have their hands full in this series. The Mercs have won all three regular season meetings by a combined score of 24-9. The closest game was Jan. 6 when Winkler lost 8-5.

The series begins in Warren Feb. 8, comes to Winkler Feb. 10 and returns to Warren Feb. 12. If necessary games four and five will be played in Winkler Feb. 17 and Warren Feb. 19.

Portage vs. Notre Dame

The third place 13-6-0-1 Portage Islanders will take on the sixth place 5-12-1-1 Notre Dame Hawks in the first round.

While the Hawks are the obvious underdog, they have beat the Islanders this year. The Islanders have gone 2-1 against the Hawks, winning 6-2 and 3-1 on Nov. 7 and Jan. 26 and losing 5-3 Dec. 12.

That series begins in Portage Feb. 8, moves to Notre Dame Feb. 12 and back to Portage on Feb. 15. If necessary games four and five will take place Feb. 16 in Notre Dame and Feb. 20 in Portage.

Morden vs. Altona

The fourth place 12-7-0-1 Morden Redskins will take on the fifth place 10-10 Altona Maroons.

The Maroons have ended the season on a three game win streak.

They’ve also been the hotter team in recent matchups.

The Maroons won the last two games against the Redskins 5-4 and 4-3 on Dec. 8 and Jan. 26. Early in the season, Morden was the top team in a pair of matchups, 15-1 and 9-2 on Nov. 10 and Nov. 22.

The series begins Feb. 12 in Morden, moves to Altona on Feb. 14 and comes back to Morden Feb. 16. If necessary games four and five will be played Feb. 19 in Altona and Feb. 21 in Morden.