Scholarship benefits adult education

In the midst of high school graduations, the Morden Area Foundation granted out a scholarship to help an adult in the community go back to school.

Oxana Kilikova received the Bill & Linda Fehr Scholarship worth $500. Though the fund was started five years ago, Kilikova is the first ever recipient of the scholarship.

Kilikova said it was a good feeling to get the scholarship. “I feel on top of the world,” she said.

The Bill & Linda Fehr scholarship is awarded to an adult who has been out of school and in the workforce for a minimum of one year and who wants to go back to school.

Kilikova came to Canada seven years ago. She used to work as a teacher, but as the Canadian school system is different, she has to refresh her education.

Kilikova was working as an Educational Assistant with Western School Division. She got a job at Northland Childcare Centre in Winkler and is going back to school for a workplace program that starts in fall.

The program will give her a higher designation. “It’s a very high price for education, but that’s very helpful for me because I’m a single parent.”

Kilikova has four boys, one of whom is a student at the University of Manitoba.

“I’m working on my education,” she said. “All my family concentrates on education to be better.”

Linda Fehr created the scholarship (which is kept and administered by the Morden Area Foundation) in honour of her husband Bill. “Both of us went back to the classroom to further our education much after high school,” Fehr said. “I was instructing at Red River [College] and realized there are a lot of students that return to the classroom, but sometimes their plate is full with life and there’s just not that extra money there to afford them to reach their goals.”

Fehr said she hopes the scholarship helps adults excel in their studies and eases some of the financial burden.

“I’m so pleased for [Kilikova] and so glad that it’s going to give her an opportunity to achieve what she dreams of,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about. That’s education and that’s what it’s all about.”