SCCR to host Wellness Afternoon

A Wellness Afternoon hosted by South Central Cancer Resource will explore the subject of food and stress on health and wellness.

Scheduled for Wednesday Oct. 16 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Buhler Active Living Centre, the event will welcome Sonia Funk to speak on the issue.

“Our goal is to provide some wellness support for individuals dealing with cancer and other chronic illnesses and also for those that support and car for them,” they said in a press release.

Sonia Funk is a registered nutritional therapist and owner of the Whole Avocado. She was the keynote at Morden’s Mental Health Week and is the founder of “Mommy Matters”, the first ever collaborative event between Western and Natural Medicine in Southern Manitoba.

She will discuss:

• the story of our food supply and why it matters

• how the food supports and impacts our immune system and recovery

• how stress, our personal stories and relationships impact our immune system

• practical solutions, local resources and some recipes to take home

The event is sponsored by SCCR with no cost to the attendees. It is open to the public so family members are also encouraged to attend.

“The room will be full of resources in our community to help you on your way to taking better care of yourself, your family, and those you love,” the press release said.

“This is a community wellness event – we are hoping to fill the room with a little love – everyone is welcome to come and learn with us.

Attendees are asked to pre-register at sccr@mymts.net.