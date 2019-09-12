Satellite art gallery open in Manitou

The Manitou Opera House displayed its first art exhibit as a satellite gallery with Pembina Hills Arts Council.

“A Moment in Space for the Space of a Moment” by Cristiane Pravez opened on Sept. 5 and will run until the end of the month.

PHAC Administrative Coordinator Laurie Wiebe said it was exciting to see the exhibit open. “It’s just come together so wonderfully,” she said. “There’s been a lot of support in the Manitou area with all the volunteers and the Manitou Opera House Foundation board were supportive from the get-go.”

Wiebe said Manitou really got behind the idea of a satellite gallery. “It’s obviously something that was lacking in the area, and they recognized that,” she said. “For us to make it happen and form this long-term partnership with them, it’s just a win-win situation all around.”

Artists from the area have already been contacting Wiebe about displaying their art at the Opera House. “I keep telling them they have to wait, they have to be patient,” she said. “We’re still learning and we’re doing this one show at a time. Everyone is so excited about being able to have their artwork on display in this place.”

Pravez, the first artist featured, lives in Quebec. She said she has been painting since she was a child.

“For me it’s really something I grew up with,” she said. “I wanted to be able to live with my paint, so I was starting to do canvas when I was younger.”

Pravez worked in the dance and theatre industry and has worked on movies and with artists like Celine Dion.

Her exhibit “A Moment in Space for the Space of a Moment” features artwork of horses.

“I’ve painted horses for almost three years now,” she said. “I was painting people, and slowly I was painting people with horses. It was the start of something.”

Pravez said her work with horses brought her inspiration. “For the people I met who see my art, they think that I really had something with the capturing of the character and the movement,” she said. “My search was for colour and the movement, and for the horse I want to express the liberty they have inside.”

Pravez said when she works on her art, she doesn’t worry about being completely realistic.

“I want to feel what I know about the horse,” she said. “I want also to express the movement. It’s really about the feeling of the horse and the energy.”

This is Pravez’s first art show in Manitoba.