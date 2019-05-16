Sager family headed to Baseball Hall of Fame

Howie Sager still remembers one of the first big baseball games he went to see. Carman was playing in the Mandak League (a league based in North Dakota and Manitoba) and he remembers being so impressed by how good the local players were.

“That’s how I really started playing,” he said. “I’ve just enjoyed ball ever since.”

Sager, along with his wife and three children, will be inducted into the Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum at their annual induction banquet in June.

“The big wonderful thing about it is having all five of us,” he said. “It’s really an honour that we’ll never forget. It’s so wonderful to be part of that, and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Sager started playing when he was 10 years old and played his way through minor and senior ball. “I lived out on the farm and when I was young I used to ride my bike down to play,” he said. “My dad was always busy here on the farm and I was very fortunate when there was ball on that we could go to play.”

Sager met his wife Oddney when he was playing hardball and she was playing softball in their teens.

“It’s been a long time, over 60 years,” Sager said. “I was lucky that I found somebody that loved sports and baseball like I did.”

Sager played senior ball until he and Oddney started their family and got into coaching and managing.

“Right from an early age Oddney and I have seen that just to run an ball game it takes lots of people and lots of volunteers,” he said. “We just enjoy helping out to make sure that baseball is a success, whether it’s a tournament or just a local ball game.”

Sager has grandchildren now, and said he still likes to get out to watch them play.

Sager said it means a lot that his children kept the love of baseball burning in the family.

“That was a really wonderful thing,” he said. “They all love ball the same as we did. We had ball games in the yard, we were lucky enough to have a big yard here, and that’s how Jennifer got so good. She had to play with the boys.”

Daughter Jennifer was named All Canadian at first base at the Junior Nationals (playing fastball) and has had a distinguished coaching and clinician career.

“She caught and hit, and [her brothers] would throw it just as hard to her as anybody else,” Sager said. “All our family was so lucky in ball.”

Steve, the oldest son, played as an all-star third baseman and pitcher in junior and senior ball. Since 2006 Steve has coached minor, high school and senior teams, winning silver medals at Nationals and Westerns.

Son Wayne was a left-handed pitcher and home run hitter. He played at the junior and senior levels and took up coaching, helping the Carman Goldeyes to win gold at the Westerns.

“Baseball has been good to us, softball has been good to us,” Sager said.

Sager said he has seen baseball grow in the region, especially in Carman. “The coaching is getting better, and I think that’s a big part of it,” he said. “To get the coaches and the kids involved. Good coaching makes for good ball.”

“It’s nice to see good ball, and we have lots of it,” he added. “It’s lots of fun anyway, the kids in the summertime really enjoy it.”

Sager said he’s already been out to watch a few games this year. “It doesn’t matter what calibre the teams are, it’s always nice to see and watch,” he said.

The induction banquet takes place June 1 at the Access Event Centre.