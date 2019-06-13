Sager family among those inducted

Nine individuals, four teams and one family were all on the slate of inductees for the Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame at the 23rd annual Induction Dinner, June 1.

The inductees and their supporters arrived from across the province and beyond to support their peers.

Included in the ceremony was Morden native Matt Mutcheson who was inducted along with the rest of the 2007 Brandon Cloverleafs for their national silver medal winning season.

The Sager Family was also inducted into the hall, introduced by Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Curator Joe Wiwchar.

He told the crowd how members of the Sager family have been for many years leaders of baseball and fastball in South Central Manitoba.

From the biography…

Father Howie was a long time player, coach, and executive best known for chairing for 20 years the Morden committee that ran the Elks July 1 minor ball tournament.

His wife Oddney worked along with Howie as a coach and administrator in minor baseball.

Oldest son Steve had an outstanding career as an all star third baseman and pitcher in Junior and Senior ball. Since 2006 Steve has coached minor, high school and Senior teams and won silver medals at Nationals or Westerns.

Son Wayne was a talented left-handed pitcher and power hitter in Junior and Senior Ball. As a coach he reached the pinnacle of success by winning gold at 1995 Westerns with the Carman Goldeyes Juniors.

Daughter Jennifer may have been the most talented ball player in the Sager family. She had limited opportunities to play baseball, so opted for fastball and she excelled. She competed in five Junior Canadian championships. She went to university in Duluth and was team MVP every year she played. She is now a distinguished coach and clinician.

Steve Sager spoke for the family and said they don’t know a life without sport.

“Baseball has always been a part of our lives,” he said. “Mom and Dad first met at a baseball tournament over 63 years ago.”

It’s that union that produced children with a love of baseball.

“Our parents showed us the love of the game and the importance of volunteering, organizing, playing and coaching so others could enjoy the game that we love,” he said. “All of the family members were avid players but we’ve also always tried to do our part volunteering to give back to this great game.”

Sager said they owe a lot to the sport and those who’ve come before them.

“Baseball has blessed us with countless memories, lifelong friends and the opportunity to see almost every town in Manitoba, many places in Canada, competing in Westerns, Provincials, Nationals and Summer Games.”

Sager said baseball is a great game for making memories and he shared a way to connect with others.

“Play catch with them, pitch to them, be a teammate or coach them,” he said.

Other inductees included Greg Cameron, Chuck Lindsay, Paul Edmonds, Dean McBride, Bruce Stephens, Randy Robertson, Jon Robbins, Armin Gitzel, Bob Senff, the Springfield Junior Braves 2008-2012, Carillon Sultans 1996-2003, Coulter Red Sox 1968 and the Brandon Cloverleafs 2006-2012.