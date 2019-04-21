Rock Lake Camp volunteer to be honoured

A long time Rock Lake United Church Camp volunteer will be honoured for her hard work and dedication.

Neita Avery will receive a Canadian Camping Association Award of Excellence in recognition of her commitment to the camping experience of young people.

She will accept the award at the Rock Lake United Church Camp Quilt, Art, & Craft Auction in Miami on April 26. The award will be presented at 6 p.m., after the meal and before the auction.

Board member Kathryn Basso has known Avery since her time as a volunteer as well.

She said Neita deserves recognition.

“For over 20 years, Rock Lake United Church Camp and Neita Avery have been as closely associated as peanut butter and jam or milk and cookies,” she said. “Neita has been a cornerstone for our camp during her tenure as a board member, vice-chair, and secretary/treasurer, and her contributions can be seen and felt all over the camp.”

Basso said volunteers like Neita support the camp and help keep it accessible to all.

“As soon as the snow melts, she can be found doing anything she can to help,” Basso said. “This includes mowing the lawn, going into the crawl space to turn on the water, or baking and dropping off cookies.”

Basso said Neita also loves to promote the camp.

“You will never see her without a handful of brochures in her purse, always ready to spread the word about a place that she has poured her heart and soul into,” she said. “Nobody who has been to camp throughout the past 20+ years has not been touched by her actions, and that really shone through in the many letters we received in support of her nomination.”

“This award could not go to a more kind-hearted, generous, or committed volunteer,” she added.

Rock Lake United Church Camp has been a staple of the summer for many families in Southern Manitoba for over 125 years. It is a place where children and teens are safe to learn and explore in an open, welcoming environment. Campers are free to be disconnected from the pressures and influences of social media, and can become connected with themselves and their peers by spending time outdoors, canoeing, dancing, and worshiping together. It is a place where all are welcomed, regardless of financial status, race, gender identity, orientation, ability, or religious background.

“Our staff and counsellors work very hard to ensure that everyone who comes to camp has a positive, often transformative experience,” Basso said. “Campers, counsellors, and staff who come through RLUCC often grow up to be wonderful, passionate, earth-shakers who make a difference in their community and in the world.”

For more information, go to www.rocklake.com/auction.