RM approves commercial subdivision

A new 10 lot commercial subdivision in the Winkler/Morden corridor was approved by the R.M. of Stanley council July 26, representing a milestone according to Reeve Morris Olafson.

“We now have actual building lots in the corridor that are set up,” he said, adding that up to this point lots were developed only as needed.

“We now have 10 new building lots which are available. This is very important,” he added.

The subdivision application was made by Peter Loewen. Garden Valley Vegetable Growers is the registered owner of the property located one mile west of the Hwy. 3 & 14 intersection on the north side of the road.

Nine of the new lots are around two acres (from 1.94 to 2.11). The tenth lot is just over six acres. All lots will be served by a new public road and lots will be serviced with municipal sewer and water. “I think this is the start of something pretty good,” Olafson said adding he doesn’t expect to see them fill up overnight.

“It might take a few years yet,” he said. “At least we have the availability.”