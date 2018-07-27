Rendezvous educates and entertains

Big crowds came out to this year’s Pembina Valley Rendezvous.

Held in Stanley Park July 20-22, the event featured displays, crafts, music, flint knapping, blacksmithing and skinning demos as well as muzzle loading, archery and other competitions.

Grant Armstrong was one of the original Rendezvous organizers, which he said took place close to 30 years ago.

“We started in Carman,” he said. “There hadn’t been a rendezvous of this type anywhere in Manitoba before.”

The early rendezvous strived to be a great experience and resource for hunters, trappers and those who fish. “It had to be historical,” he said. “We took a lot of ideas from ones that were in place in the U.S.”

The early experiences went well and things continued to progress as the event was moved to the Morden area about three years after it all began.

Armstrong said they also try to keep people updated on changes to rules and regulations for hunting, trapping and fishing, and as a trapper himself, he’s seen a few changes.

“I’ve been involved in it for over 50 years in this province,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of changes and been fortunate enough to sit on a lot of national and international boards regarding trapping and fur issues.”

Trapping and hunting are more than hobbies for many people, but Armstrong said not everyone realizes its a way of life.

“The majority of the population doesn’t realize that anymore,” he said.

Armstrong said the local organizers do a fantastic job. The Pembina Fur Council and local Game & Fish organizations host the event every year. He added this event is one of the best in the province for sharing what they do with people not already involved.

“We likely meet far more people at this event… first timers… than some of the other events we attend,” he said. “Once they’ve been here they keep coming back.”

Chris Whaley is one who completely lives the experience. A Manitoba archaeologist, Whaley is a Public Outreach Coordinator for the Manitoba Archaeological Society as well as a skilled flintknapper and reenactor.

“We’re part of the reenacting community in Manitoba,” he explained. “We reenact the fur trade period from roughly 1780 to about 1840. Our tents and camps are not displays, they are living camps.”

“We actually live, and live comfortably, and eat and sleep and work in these camps roughly 25 to 30 days out of the summer,” he added. “We always try to contribute to this event.”

Whaley said he’s spent most of his life working in archaeology in Manitoba and has learned from some of the best in the province. “It seems appropriate to pass that information on the best way I can and I do that by speaking to the public or speaking to school groups and interpreting history,” he said.

Whaley said people are eager to learn more about their province’s history, and said as he looks at artifacts, he’s still learning too.

“I’m learning every day along with the public,” he said.

Just that day Whaley looked over a box of spear, dart and arrow heads brought for his perusal and said parts of it dated back 5,500 years.

Whaley said these events are a great way to learn.

“The internet provides an awful lot of information to people, but it’s an entirely different opportunity when you can actually sit down and talk to people,” he said.

Whaley added that if people have artifacts they should contact the Manitoba Museum or any Manitoba university’s anthropology department. He stressed that nobody will try to take artifacts away. “We only want to learn a little bit more,” he said.





