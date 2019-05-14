Remembering the polio epidemic in Manitoba

Polio! The word, short for infantile paralysis, invoked fear in the hearts of every parent during the 1920s to the early 1950s. Instead of looking forward to the coming of spring, parents dreaded the summer months. Polio seemed to begin its destructive march across North America in late May and continued during June and July and then spiked in August. Imagine, if you can, a disease that kills and maims your children and has no known cause and no known cure.

Rumours abounded about the cause. Some felt water carried this virus so swimming pools were closed and children told to stay out of spring run-off water. Large gatherings of children at birthday parties or other events were discouraged. Some felt unsanitary conditions in homes was to blame. Still, others thought the virus was carried by fleas, cats and bananas. So now in small communities, grief-stricken parents had to deal with their extremely ill children amid the guilt and shame they felt that, somehow, they were to blame.

One theory put forward by scientists was that as sanitation conditions improved with the coming of indoor plumbing, children’s immune systems weren’t as strong and this left them more vulnerable to the polio virus. This should have put to rest the other beliefs but, probably wasn’t communicated well in the years before television and the internet. Manitoba recorded the most polio cases in 1952 and 1953.

My parents and my husband’s parents were unaware of these statistics. They were fearful as they had, of course, heard about polio and they both had children in the targeted age range. I remember my mother talking about staying away from large groups of children. This was not possible as schools were not closed. We were also told to stay away from puddles outside but I remember wading in deep ditch water on my way to school with my best friend. At that time, we did not know anyone in Morden who had contracted this dreaded disease. Children under the age of five and children from six to twelve years of age were considered the most vulnerable.

During the summer of 1952, my husband, Ron, was 9 years old and his sister, Carol, was 7 years old. One beautiful Sunday summer afternoon, Ron’s family visited a nearby farm family. Highway #14 had just recently been completed and ran past the neighbour’s farm on its way through Morden and other western communities. The newly dug ditch in front of their yard was filled with soft Manitoba clay and water. That afternoon, Ron and his sister had great fun playing in the ditch with the two young sons of their neighbours.

The very next day both of the neighbour’s boys contracted polio. The older child died and the younger one was left with a weak arm. We do not know why Ron and Carol did not get ill. Ron’s parents were relieved their children had been spared but were sad for their friends. The friends were bitter and angry about the death of their son and the permanent disability their other son suffered. They never again socialized with Ron’s family. Some families were terribly affected by this virus, and others living in the same conditions and taking part in the same activities were not. This epidemic defied logic!

Today, doctors know polio is a viral disease which may affect the spinal cord and brain causing weakness and paralysis. This virus enters the body through the mouth usually from contaminated hands. Hence the reason young children were most at risk. Many children and adults got the virus and became ill but were not as severely affected as others.

Although, children most often were the victims, adults were also at risk. At the beginning of this illness, symptoms were so vague, doctors often did not identify them immediately. In July 1952, Ted Braun, the 24 year old son of William Braun, had not been feeling well for a few days. He lived at home and worked on the family farm. He was a hard worker and not known to feign illness. His dad knew something was wrong and took him to the local clinic several times before he was hospitalized. Within hours of being hospitalized, Ted became paralyzed from the waist down.

The family, on their own, had to find a van to transport him to Winnipeg. While an older brother drove on the only highway available, a bumpy gravel road, the dad sat beside Ted trying to keep him alive as he lay gasping for breath. No ambulances were available in rural communities!

When the Braun family finally arrived at the General, now Health Sciences, they were told to take Ted to the King George Hospital where all polio victims went to be treated. There he was immediately placed into an iron lung. The family was optimistic Ted would be home in a few months. That was not to be. He was in the iron lung for years before doctors performed a tracheotomy. Now he was provided with a chest respirator and placed on a rocking bed during the daytime. After learning a technique called frog breathing, Ted could finally communicate more effectively with his family. In the words of an older brother, “This was a huge blessing for the family!”

Frog-breathing involved using the muscles of the mouth and pharynx to propel small amounts of air through the larynx into the lower airways. Ted’s flow of speech was often interrupted when he had to grasp the next breath. This method also produced light coughs from time to time to alleviate throat tickles. His family visited faithfully and kept him supplied with reading material that interested him. He became extremely well educated but he could never live outside the hospital and the machines that kept him alive. Ted was born in 1927 and died in 1988 at the age of 60. The Braun family had two other children who contracted polio. They are both still alive, one at the age of 93. They suffer some aches and pains attributed to their bouts with polio. When I asked what their symptoms had been and what treatment they had received, the older brother could not remember. “Our family was so focused on Ted’s health and getting him better.” He explained. “Driving back and forth to Winnipeg during those years was not easy!”

A most-loved teacher in high school in Morden was also severely affected by polio. Paul Sigurdson was born in 1927 in the 1-6 district south of Morden. After he received his B of Ed. in 1952, he and his new wife traveled to Iceland for a year. Paul had many relatives there. Upon his return he contracted polio. After spending a year in the King George Hospital, part of the time in an iron lung, he progressed to using a ventilator. He was my English teacher when I was in Grade 11, the school year 1958-1959. At that time, he still had trouble breathing and he also talked with difficulty. Despite these handicaps, his English lessons were always interesting and he had a great sense of humour. Discipline was never a problem in his classes. We knew we had to listen carefully and we all respected him for not allowing his disabilities to diminish him. He retired from teaching early but he did not retire from living life to the fullest. He continued to be involved in the community. He sat on the board of the local library, the Morden and District Museum and the Morden Recreational Center. All his life, he remained interested in politics, sports and music. He wrote poetry. He wrote and directed plays performed in The Little Morden Theatre Company which he founded. Paul was chosen to be the citizen of the year in Morden in 1966. He died in 1991 at the age of 64 years.

The American president, Franklin D. Roosevelt, was probably the most well-known victim of polio. He was 39 in 1921 when he was stricken. At one time he was completely paralyzed but he recovered sufficiently to walk with the help of crutches. In his later years, he got around mostly in a wheelchair. With the help of his wife, Eleanore, he rallied from his illness to run for president successfully. He won four terms, the only president ever to do so. While president, he founded the March of Dimes and thousands of dollars were raised to support the two scientists who were working on a polio vaccine. Franklin D. Roosevelt was born in 1882 and died in 1945 at the age of 63.

Many children and adults recovered completely from polio but many others spent the rest of their lives in wheelchairs or walked with the help of braces and crutches. When these children grew up, they began demanding their rights to have access to all public buildings. They also petitioned for curbs and sidewalks to be made wheelchair friendly. We can give them the credit for the changing laws in Canada that makes life easier for people who have lost the use of their legs.

According to my google research, Dr. Jonas Salk was responsible for the injectable vaccine which was administered on April 12, 1955 and used until the early 1960s. Antibodies from previously infected blood was injected to neutralize the polio virus. Dr. Albert Sabin, some years later, invented the oral vaccine that had the potential to eradicate polio in North America and the rest of the world and is still in use today. I, along with a former classmate, remember being in Grade 5 in 1953, when our class had to line up to receive our polio vaccine. A drop of pink liquid on a white plastic spoon was given to us to swallow.

No longer do parents have to live through that terrible time of fear and dread every spring. No longer do they have to wonder if their child will be the next one stricken. Instead of vilifying vaccinations, parents should embrace them as the life-saving measures they are!