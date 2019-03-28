Registration is open for Artisan Alley Festival

Artisan Alley Festival is coming to Morden this spring. The festival, co-hosted by Pembina Valley Events and ABS Performance Inc, features over 120+ Artisans and businesses coming from all over Manitoba, a Car & Bike Show ‘N’ Shine, 3 live bands and a food truck competition.

“Our goal is to host a great event that supports Manitoba Artisans and businesses as well as an event the community can enjoy,” Gina DiClemente, Creator of Pembina Valley Events said.

Musical entertainment for the event will feature local artist Jayme Giesbrecht and Marco Castillo, Frannie Klein & The Boys as well as Kevin Hogg.

“We are very excited to be hosting the Car & Bike Show and Shine”, Derek Bodnarchuk, ABS Performance Inc Owner said. “There has been a lot of interest from all types of car and bike owners which will be great for the event.”

The event runs June 8th in Morden Park and runs rain or shine. Registration is now open. To register for the Artisan or Business Market Email pembinavalleyevents@gmail.com. To register for the Car & Bike Show ‘N’ Shine email Derek.absperformanceinc@gmail.com. For more information follow Pembina Valley Events on Instagram and Facebook.