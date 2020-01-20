Registration deadline nears for Morden Festival of the Arts

Morden Festival of the Arts, a non-profit, volunteer-based organization, continues to be an important event for the community and surrounding area.

The festival provides a venue for student performance and adjudication in the disciplines of band, strings, piano, vocal/choral and French and English speech arts while also allowing participants the opportunity to receive construction feedback from qualified adjudicators and gain valuable performance experience while gaining self-confidence.

The festival committee – which aims to foster and promote continued interest, growth and development of talent within the arts – has been busy preparing for its 45th season, and anticipates another year of growth and learning for the community’s young performing artists.

Registration forms are currently available at all local schools as well as the South Central Regional Library in Morden and online at www.mordenfestivalofthearts.cfsites.org.

Morden Festival of the Arts 2020 tentative schedule is as follows:

-band February date to be announced

-strings March 15-17

-sacred evening March 22

-piano March 23-25

-vocal/choral April 15-16

-speech arts April 21–23

-highlights concert May 3

The Morden Festival of the Arts uses the AMAF Provincial Syllabus (2015 edition) for all class names and numbers. A copy of the syllabus can be found at all Morden school libraries as well as at the Morden branch of the South Central Regional Library. Please consult the syllabus for appropriate class names and numbers when filling out entry forms.

There is a small fee for each entry to help cover the cost of adjudicator fees; fees can be found on the registration forms. January 30 is the final deadline for all 2020 festival entries.

The Morden Festival is fortunate to have a hard-working and dedicated group of volunteers who serve on the committee year-round. Anyone interested in assisting at individual sessions can contact Marlene Britton at 204-822-5794.