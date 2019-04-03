Redskins win SEMHL championship

The Morden Redskins are SEMHL champions after beating the Warren Mercs in seven games.

The final game took place in Warren, and the home team struck first. Warren’s Brock Genyk put the Mercs on the board. Morden’s Jordan Valentino answered back to end the first period tied.

In the second Morden’s Mike Rey and Tyler Grove found the back of the net to take the lead. Warren’s Mitch Hansen answered back with one in the second and one early in the third to tie the game at three.

Goals from Morden’s Jordan Valentino and Karl Fey gave the Redskins the 5-3 victory.

Captain Jay Fehr referenced the less than stellar early stages of the season.

“The guys had a slow start to their year,” he said. “We thought our confidence was down and I think once we’ve got all the guys showing up after Christmas, we really came together as a team and had a hell of a playoff run.”

He credited a determined attitude for the final victory.

“The guys never gave up,” he said. “There were lots of momentum swings throughout the game and guys just kept pushing and kept pushing.”

Redskins assistant coach Kris Menard credited the team for their dedication.

“We worked really hard for this one,” he said. “The boys are really going to appreciate it.”

He said the team had to prove itself during the playoffs.

“We went up against a heck of a team here in the finals,” he said. “You look at the playoffs, we went through the first place team, Carman, the former champions. Then, you end up matching up against a Warren team that’s always big and strong. I think it’s going to be an enjoyable one for the guys here tonight.”

The Morden Redskins didn’t hang up their skates right after the final.

The team is also involved in the 2019 Senior A Provincial Tournament.

– with files from Adam Peleshaty, Stonewall Argus