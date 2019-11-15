Redskins defeat Royals in Winkler

The Morden Redskins are a .500 team while the Winkler Royals remain winless after Morden beat Winkler 5-4 on Nov. 11.

Morden’s Jared Leiding opened the scoring early in the first, but Winkler took the lead thanks to goals by Remi Laurencelle and Marcus Neufeld.

The second period was all Morden on the score sheet. Mike Rey scored a pair, and Karl Fey and Matt Sibbald scored to put Morden up 5-2.

The Royals battled back in the third with goals from Michael St. Croix and Mark Hildebrand, but couldn’t secure the tie goal to force overtime.

The fifth place 2-2 Morden Redskins will visit the fourth place 2-1-1 Notre Dame Hawks Nov. 21 and will host the second place 2-1-1 Warren Mercs Nov. 23.

The seventh place 0-4-1 Winkler Royals will head to the road Nov. 23 and take on the sixth place 2-1 Altona Maroons.