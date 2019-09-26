Raising funds to fight Parkinson's

Only three weeks after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Jake Wiebe and his wife Helen, children and grandchildren took part in their first Pembina Valley Parkinson’s SuperWalk in Morden.

The event took place Sept. 14, and the Winkler couple said as soon as they heard about it, they knew they had to take part.

“I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s three weeks ago,” Jake explained, saying they were given lots of information at Boundary Trails Health Centre. “We found out about the walk and we decided to go do that.”

While the diagnosis is new, Jake said it didn’t come as a surprise.

“I knew already for three years, but my doctor didn’t agree,” he said.

Each person’s journey with Parkinson’s is different, and while there are standard tests not everybody fits the mold. The specialist’s diagnosis has made an impact.

“It definitely changes your outlook on things,” the 71-year-old said. “So we start on a different chapter in our life.”

There’s a lot of learning that awaits Jake and Helen, and he said he appreciates the knowledge that’s already been shared with them.

“Parkinson Canada was really good, sending us a huge (amount) of information, but each case is individual,” he said. “You have your own form of Parkinson’s.”

Helen said she was pleased to be taking part in the walk.

“I’m here to be his support,” she said. “I’m his wife so I’ll be walking this journey with him.”

Close to $57,000 was raised at the SuperWalk, with more expected to trickle in in the days and weeks ahead.

Lorri Apps, Managing Director of Parkinson Canada in Manitoba, thanked the participants and said the money raised goes to a good cause.

“The money is raised for research, advocacy, client services and healthcare professional education,” she said.

According to Parkinson Canada, Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disease. Movement is normally controlled by dopamine, a chemical that carries signals between the nerves in the brain. When cells that normally produce dopamine die, the symptoms of Parkinson’s appear.

Most common symptoms include, tremor, slowness and stiffness, impaired balance, and rigidity of the muscles. Other symptoms can include fatigue, soft speech, problems with hand writing, stooped posture, constipation, and sleep disturbances.

Currently there is no cure. You can live with Parkinson’s for years and only the symptoms are treated with medication.