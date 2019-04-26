R.M. approves water/drainage projects

Water was on the agenda at the R.M. of Stanley meeting April 18 as council approved drainage projects and authorized a water system expansion.

The two unrelated tasks were part of business as usual for the municipality.

More water

The municipality has authorized the Massey potable water system expansion project to go to tender.

That system south of Morden, is being expanded to install about 16 miles of pipe, allowing for 12 new connections upon completion and the possibility of 15 or more in the future.

Initial estimates for the project come in at $1.2 million. One third of the cost is paid by the Manitoba Water Services Board. Each connection is paying a $12,500 minimum connection fee. That price goes up if the driveway is over 90 metres.

The R.M. will also issue a general borrowing of about $300,000 for the project and will use $359,000 in funds paid to them from the Federal Gas Tax.

Drainage

The R.M. of Stanley also approved their drainage projects for 2019 which include 11 projects for 6.8 kms of drainage work.

Some of the larger projects include the replacement of large culverts at Road 14N and Road 18W as well as Road 27W at Glencross.

The Reinland Drain project will also see some final restoration work with grass seeding.

The R.M. budgets $200,000 annually for drainage works, including the contract excavator and materials.

New equipment

Council also approved the purchase of some new equipment. They will trade in their 2015 Deere 872G Grader for a 2019 Deere 872G Grader with snow wing. That will cost the R.M. about $269,360.

A new pickup will come in at $35,641, and their annual culvert and geotextile order of $117,735 from Armtec Canada Culvert was also approved.