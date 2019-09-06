Profile: Cliff Graydon - Independent - Borderland

Cliff Graydon is seeking re-election as an Independent in the new constituency of Borderland.

Graydon was born in Arnaud, Manitoba and where he has farmed for over 30 years, growing grain and raising cattle. He and his wife, Rose Ellen, live in Dominion City and have two children, Amy and Warren, daughter-in-law Venessa and four grandchildren, Bailey, Colby, Reneé, and Avelynne.

A former councillor for the RM of Franklin, Graydon has won three elections and been a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba since 2007, representing the riding of Emerson.

Graydon brings years of experience to the role. Before entering politics, he was a founding member of the Manitoba Cattle Producers Association and served on its board of directors.

He has also served as a member of the Stuartburn Piney Agricultural Development Association and the Prairies East Sustainable Agricultural Initiative. He was chairman of St. Pierre Veterinary board for six years from 1986-1992.

Graydon has held various critic portfolios during his time in office including: MPI, Liquor Control, Lotteries, Gaming, Agriculture, Entrepreneurship, Training and Trade and Healthy Living and Seniors. Additionally, he served as the Director at Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board.

Graydon said he chose to run as an Independent in the 2019 provincial election because he feels all the parties have taken rural Manitoba for granted.

“The people of Emerson that have supported me for the last 12 years were encouraging me to run as an Independent,” he said.

As an Independent, Graydon said he can represent the people who elected him without being hampered by a party line. “At the same time, I have standards that are acceptable to the people I represent,” he said. “I have said it very clearly, I am a real Conservative. I believe in Conservative values, and have for many years.”

When it comes to local issues, Graydon is committed to keeping the hospital and ER open in Altona. “It’s been a problem all summer. It needs to be addressed. Sitting quietly isn’t the answer. Having been elected doesn’t give anyone the right to be complacent ​for four years.”

He is also strongly pushing for an end to the education tax on farmland. “For far too long, Manitoba farm families have been forced to pay skyrocketing education taxes on their farmland. If re-elected, I will champion removing the education tax on farmland and reducing red tape,” he said.

Ending the Carbon Tax is another key issue. “I opposed the Brian Pallister Carbon Tax plan from day one. I will fight any effort that makes it more difficult for you to earn a living and raise your family, and will support Conservative efforts across the country to fight Justin Trudeau’s Carbon Tax in court.”

Raising awareness of the prevalence of Lyme Disease is also a major concern for Graydon. “As your MLA, I had May designated Lyme Disease Awareness Month. We now need action, and if re-elected, I will introduce legislation to take immediate action on this important risk to public health in our communities.”

Another concern is strengthening Manitoba’s border. “The illegal border crossings have stretched the resources of our communities and have taken first responders away from serving Manitobans. I was one of the first elected officials in Canada to speak out about the need for action. If re-elected, I will fight tooth and nail for federal action to protect the border and enforce our country’s laws.”

Graydon also wants to see that the residents and businesses of Borderland have reliable high speed internet and cell service, and he promised to address the difficulty many Manitobans face in being admitted to senior housing.

The Borderland constituency includes as candidates: Ken Henry – Green Party, Loren Braul – Liberal, Joshua Guenter – PC Party, Cliff Graydon – Independent and Liz Cronk – NDP. The election takes place Sept. 10.