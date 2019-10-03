Presence and prayers for climate action

Close to 50 people took part in “Presence & Prayers for Climate Action”, in Morden, Sept. 27.

The event coincided with climate strikes happening around the world and began at the Morden Park with prayer and reflection before heading to the street for a walk to Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen’s office.

Organizer Sandy Plett said choosing to include prayer and sharing, as well as a walk was a combined effort.

“I felt this push from within that I needed to do something,” she said.

After seeing Swedish climate advocate Gretna Thunberg on YouTube, Plett said she was inspired.

“I just thought we have to do something,” she said. “There’s a climate strike happening all across the world today so let’s just do our own thing.”

But Plett didn’t want an event where people simply complained or were angry about the current status.

“I wanted to invite people to a time of hopeful conversation about how we can make an impact on the climate and each other in our communities,” she said. “I think that we communicate best with each other when we stand and face each other and we share from our heart why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

“I think it gives us a huge strength that we otherwise don’t have,” she added.

Plett said she was very happy with the numbers but added she had no expectations going in.

“When I was planning this I felt like I had to do it. I’ve been working with this idea that we cooperate with God and we release the outcome. We just let go of what’s going to happen.”

At the end of the day, the group did have a clear message they want political leaders to hear.

“What we’re asking for is shifts in the way subsidies are done, especially with regards to fossil fuels,” she said. “So subsidizing sustainable healthy agriculture and transportation to make it profitable for our innovators in our community to innovate in ways that are good for the environment rather than more destruction.”

“It’s a message of listen to the people, love the earth and make real changes,” she added.