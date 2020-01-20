Pregnancy Care unveils newly renovated Morden location

Earlier this month the Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre held a grand opening to celebrate the relocation and renovation project that took place over the past two years – thanks in large part to financial contributions from many different local organizations.

“It feels so good to have our space completely finished! It was a lot of work, but so worth it,” says Linda Marek, PVPCC executive director. “Things have come together really well – from start to finish the community was generous with supporting the renovation and that made a project of this size much easier to move forward with. It is encouraging to know that local businesses support the centre and the services we offer.”

Throughout 2018 community support was tremendously encouraging, with the PVPCC receiving all $75,000 necessary to complete the renovation. The new location opened for services in fall 2018, however certain rooms and finishing touches were only recently completed.

“We are so very grateful for support on capital which has allowed for this facility upgrade to take place. Thank you to all of you who have given time, dollars, encouragement and prayers,” says Davis Wieler, PVPCC board chair. “Every gift matters and means women have access to meaningful support close to home, we could not serve in this way without you.”

Wieler also noted that this building used to be the old Morden hospital and this wing in particular was the maternity ward where he was born.

“With a Capital Campaign like this, we realize there is a focus on project details, like carpet and desk colours, but this project is really about the women, men, couples and families empowered, encouraged and supported during an unplanned pregnancy,” adds Marek. “This space allows us to expand services, accommodate more client appointments at the same time, and as a result, reach even more people with a message of value, hope and life.”

The Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre’s new Morden Location is now Unit 206 in Boundary Trails Place at 30 Stephen Street. In Winkler, the organization is housed at Unit 400 555 Main Street.

About the Pregnancy Care Centre

The Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre provides compassionate support to anyone impacted by pregnancy. All services are free and confidential and include such things as pregnancy tests, options information (parenting, abortion and adoption), baby items, support in labour/delivery, parenting support, infant loss grief support, advocacy and guidance, adoption support, post-abortion grief support, prenatal information, community presentations, and support for partners and parents.

The Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre is a registered charity with Canada Revenue Agency and is run by a volunteer board of directors. The organization relies on the generous support of the local community to provide all supports and services.