Pregnancy Care Centre ends year with small surplus

The need for the Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre is reflected in its numbers shared at the 2018 annual general meeting.

In 2018 between both the Winkler and Morden locations:

• over 115 different women/men/families came for help

• approximately 50 new clients

• over 1,200 volunteer hours

• 2800+ total client connections

Most people came to the Centre for:

• pregnancy options information

• prenatal/childbirth education

• parenting education and support

• after-abortion grief support

• baby items like diapers and formula

• pregnancy tests

“The last few years have been particularly busy, but it just reinforces that our Centre is a much needed resource in this community,” Linda Marek, Executive Director said,. “This year the client numbers were down a little bit, but the volunteer hours were up. Sometimes an individual has greater needs or their situation is more complicated, so it makes sense then to spend more time with that client. Either way, each person who comes through the doors recognizes their need for help and we are glad to be there for them.”

The AGM also gave them an opportunity to review programs and services, as well as assessing the finances.

It was a valuable opportunity to consider what challenges and opportunities 2019 might bring.

Throughout the year there were a range of needs presented from women of different ages, but the commonality is that women, men, couples and families are impacted by the possibility or reality of pregnancy, whether it’s planned, unexpected or unexpectedly complicated.

Relocating the Morden Centre involved a Capital Campaign throughout 2018, aiming to raise $90,000. This was a substantial project but thanks to generous local support the renovations were completed and the Centre opened for services in the new location – Unit 206 Boundary Trails Place – in September.

“This was a big project for us, we doubled our square feet and can now accommodate our client needs much better,” Marek said. “All the choices about carpets, walls or paint colours are really about creating a safe, supportive environment for our clients so that they can make informed decisions and know that someone is there to listen.”

Financially, the Centre ended the year with a small surplus of about $4,000.

“We know this is a generous region, we could not do what we do without the help of our community,” Marek said. “Places like United Way, families, businesses and churches have really come alongside us, they see the impact and want to be part of the life-changing work that happens here. It’s not giving to Pregnancy Care though, its giving through Pregnancy Care to reach women, men, couples and families.”

The centre has been a part of the community for some time.

“The Centre is over 30 years old now, and in that time so many people have received meaningful help in making huge life changing decisions,” Marek said. “It is an honour to be part of this important work and we anticipate 2019 will continue to be busy.”