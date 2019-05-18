Prairie Elite brings schools together

School rivalries were cast aside this season, as for the first time, three schools joined together to form a female club team.

The Prairie Elite U-17 Girls Basketball team ended their season with a 2-1, third place finish at the club championships in Winnipeg.

The team beat the Wesman Spartans 61-29, lost to the Thompson Junior Bisons 38-34 and beat the Brandon Bobcat 55-51 to top off their season.

This was the first year, Northlands Parkway Collegiate, Garden Valley Collegiate and Morden Collegiate came together to form this team.

Coach Ashley Hoitink said NPC coach Todd Redhead came up with the concept.

“He had this idea to get a group of girls from the area to start a club team, and asked Prairie Elite if they’d be willing to put their name on it,” she said.

J.P. Beauchemin, one of the founders of Prairie Elite was quick to say yes, and the club team was formed.

Hoitink said she’s proud of what the team accomplished. “I think it went very well,” she said, adding the third place championship finish was something to be proud of for their first year.

There were challenges to overcome, including figuring out how to have three groups of former competitors play as one team. “I think having three different schools, NPC, GVC and Morden… just having the girls play as one team was the biggest challenge,” she said. “They all come from different coaching styles, different cultures even, and just having them all mesh together under one team I would say was the biggest goal.”

Hoitink said the goal was achieved. “They really played as a team,” she said.

Keeping the team communicating was important in the championship.

“I had done a motion offense that maybe some of them weren’t used to doing,” she said. “So just trying to get into that, getting the offense to work together… they were kind of scared to almost be a boss in a sense, giving direction, telling someone to cut, telling them to go here.”

That initial reluctance came from a very good place. “They’re all lovely girls and they didn’t want to step on anybody’s toes,” she said.

Hoitink has coached boys basketball for the last four years and said it was refreshing to work with girls as well. “They were just a great group of girls to work with,” she said.

She added that their success is a great example for others.

“It’s possible for the schools in this area to work together and this is a prime example that these girls were able to come together, work as a group, have a lot of success and not just what’s shown by the score or our record,”

she said. “I think each of these girls individually gained something by playing club.”