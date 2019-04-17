Popular PHAC chili fundraiser returns

A well-attended fundraiser for a local arts organization is back this year with an extra seating.

Pembina Hills Arts Council will be holding their annual Chili Bowl fundraiser on May 25.

Attendees get the chance to eat some hearty chili while taking home a memento of the occasion at the same time.

“We ask local potters if they would like to make some bowls and donate to us,” administrative coordinator Laurie Wiebe. “Sometimes we prove the clay, they just provide their talents.”

Every bowl is handmade and is unique and different. “They become a bit of a treasured item for collectors,” Wiebe said.

The event sold out last year, and this year PHAC will be having two seatings, one at 5 and one at 7 p.m.

Those who come for the 5 p.m. seating will have first pick of the chili bowls. The 7 p.m. seating lines up with one of the summer concerts the City of Morden is putting on in Suncatch Park, which means attendees can eat their chili while listening to some music.

“We’ve become known in the area for the chili bowls,” Wiebe said. “People look forward to it. Back at the beginning of January we already had people asking, ‘What day is it, because I don’t want to miss it.’ It seems to be very well received.”

The chili bowl is one of PHAC’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

Wiebe anticipated the event will be selling out again.

Tickets are available through the gallery: by phone at (204) 822-6026, email at info@pembinahillsarts.com, through their Facebook page or by dropping by the gallery. Tickets are also available through eventbrite.ca.