Police Report: stolen parcel, illegal burning and heated arguments

The Morden Police were required to help get a parcel back, responded to a homeowner burning refuse in a fire pit, and helped keep the peace as part of their files May 13-20.

During this reporting period, Morden Police issued 3 written warnings, two tickets for Driving an Unregistered Vehicle, two Disobey Traffic Control Device (red light) tickets, one Drive Carelessly, one Drive Without Holding Valid Driver’s License, one Drive without Motorcycle License, and one Speeding ticket was also issued.

Parcel hidden in dryer

May 13th, 2019: Morden Police received a call from a postal delivery service stating that they delivered a parcel to the wrong address and the resident would not return the package. Police attended and later located the package in the dryer. It was returned to the postal delivery service.

Wrong way

At 6:00 p.m. Morden Police received a complaint of a driver driving the wrong way on Thornhill Street. Police were able to locate the driver and warn them about their driving.

Burning grass

May 14th, 2019: Morden Police received a complaint of excess smoke coming from a back yard on the 100 block of 5th Street. Police arrived on scene and saw that the cause of the smoke was from grass burning in a fire pit. Police advised the owner that burning leaves or grass is against City By-Law 5-2004. This by-law states that you can not burn leaves, straw, stubble garden and other refuse, whether on the surface of the ground, in pits, barrels or other containers/incinerators. Failure to comply with this by-law could result in a $100 fine for the first offence and a $500 for the second occurrence within the same 12 month period.

Intoxicated and belligerent

At 10:40 p.m. police were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of 9th Street to assist in removing an intoxicated female. When police arrived at the residence, they found a woman who was highly intoxicated and belligerent. The accused was arrested under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and released from cells in the morning.

Heated argument

Morden Police were dispatched to an apartment on the 400 block of Loren Drive for a dispute between a mother and her adult son. They admitted to having a heated argument but no threats of assault were made and there were no visible injuries.

Too much yelling

May 15th, 2019: At 3:45 p.m. Morden Police were dispatched to a domestic assault call at an apartment on the 400 block of 4th Street. When police arrived they determined that no assault had taken place and a couple was yelling at each other. Both parties agreed to calm down for the evening.

Crying female

Police received a 911 call from an address on Leslie Drive with a crying female who hung up before police could obtain any details from her. When police arrived they found out that a young girl called because her mother and older brother had been arguing. Police determined that everyone was fine before departing.

Upset caller

May 16th, 2019: At 2:10 p.m. Morden Police were dispatched to the 300 block of 6th Street to assist in keeping the peace between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The female caller was upset because she thought her boyfriend was not leaving her alone. It appeared that the caller had been drinking and had not slept in a few days. Both parties agreed to separate for a time to clear their heads.

Morden Police were dispatched to the same apartment two hours later for a dispute between the same couple. The boyfriend was upset because his girlfriend took his cell phone and he wanted it back. The male became argumentative and confrontational with police when he was advised to ask for the phone back himself. He was also cautioned on the amount of times police have been called to the residence regarding relationship issues.

Hit and run

May 17th, 2019: An individual attended the office to report that on May 9th while parked at Morden Co-op, the front end of his vehicle was damaged. The damaged vehicle is described as a grey 1999 Honda Accord. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Loud music

Morden Police received a call at 11:30 p.m. in complaint of loud music coming from a residence on the 700 block of Elmwood Street. Police attended and spoke with the homeowner, who agreed to quiet down for the night.

Another hit and run

May 19th, 2019: An individual attended the office to report a hit and run to his grey 2004 Chrysler Town and Country van. It was parked on the 3000 block of Thornhill Street. The owner noticed damage to the left front fender.

Nearly a hit and run

At 10:15 p.m. Morden Police received a dispatch with a caller who stated their vehicle was almost struck by a red Chevrolet Cruze on the 900 block of Stephen Street. Police attended and patrolled the area but could not locate the vehicle.

Assault charges laid

May 20th, 2019: Police received a call at approximately 1:45 am from a witness who stated that a female was intoxicated and causing problems at a residence on Elam Street. The female, who did not live at this address, kept coming and going from the residence and causing issues when she was there. When police arrived at the residence, they found the female and noted a strong odor of liquor on her breath and that her speech was slurred. The female had been asked by family to leave the residence, but came back into the house and assaulted her sister. The female then left, and walked towards the parking lot with keys in her hand. Police located two vehicles that had fresh scratches on the hoods and sides of the vehicles. The owners, who lived at this residence, attended and confirmed that the damage had not been there earlier in the day. As a result of this, a 29 year old female from Morden was charged with Assault, two counts of Mischief Over $5000 and one count of Mischief Under $5000. She was released on a Promise to Appear and is required to attend Morden Provincial Court in July.

Stolen booze

Morden Police received a call at 11:30 am from a female wanting to advise police that a male who was known to her, entered her residence and stole alcohol. Police located the individual and cautioned him on Break, Enter and Theft.

Legal substance in illegal area

At 9:30 p.m. police received a report of 2 males smoking cannabis outside a public building. Police located the individuals and warned them about smoking cannabis in a public place. The Smoking and Vapour Products Control Act (5.2) states: Except as permitted by regulation, no person shall smoke cannabis or use an e-cigarette to vaporize an e-substance containing cannabis at an outdoor public place or another place prescribed by regulation. Failure to comply can result in a $672 fine.