Police caution boaters

Morden Police are asking members of the boating public to follow the rules when it comes to Lake Minnewasta.

On June 2 at 5:20 p.m., police received a report regarding a motorized boat driving in the non-motorized boat designated area of Lake Minnewasta. No description of the boat was given and there are no suspects at this time. Police would like to remind the public that all motorized and non-motorized watercraft must follow the Lake Minnewasta Boating and Watercraft Procedures noted on the City of Morden website.

There are two areas at either end of Lake Minnewasta that are restricted to motorized boats, the beach area and the back of the lake. Restricting the area at the back of the lake enables the vegetation that fish use to spawn, to mature, as well as improves the water quality.

All power boat operators are required to follow this route for their own safety and for the safe and pleasant experience of other boat operators.