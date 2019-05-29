Plant sale helps keep BTHC green

A plant sale and barbecue at Boundary Trails Health Centre, raises the funds to keep the grounds beautiful all summer.

Organizer Judy Stambuski said the sale raises money for the flowers they plant.

“Miami (Hutterite) Colony grows all the plant for us, so they bring them in at random,” she said. “I pay them for the plants we sold, then we go back to the colony and pick out all the flowers we want for Boundary.”

On planting day the flowers are delivered and planted by women from the colony.

“All I do is diagram the colour scheme, what I want where, and the Hutterites actually plant them for us,” she said.

Stambuski said the hospital benefits from the generous spirit of Hutterites in the region.

“We’re lucky to have five colonies around us, so last year we set up a hoeing program,” she said. “Every second week we had a different colony come in on the weekend and they would hoe our flower beds for us.”

“The did an immaculate job and they do that on a volunteer basis,” she added.

That program and the dedicated volunteers makes Boundary Trails Health Centre unique among health facilities in Manitoba.

“We’re probably the most flowered, colourful, outside grounds that we have in the province of Manitoba,” she said.

It’s not just about outside appearance.

“It’s important for the people who are patients here, it’s important for people who come to visit,” she said, adding they’re often feeling emotions like sadness and stress.

“I think it’s uplifting for them.”

Stambuski said they appreciate the support from hospital staff and others, and the sponsorship of local businesses such as Pioneer Meat, Morden/Winkler Co-op, Lays Potato Chips, Valley Bakery, and Superstore.