Pembina Threshermen’s Museum featured in pair of magazines

Branchline, Canada’s Rail News magazine based out of Ottawa, recently wrote an article called ‘Preserved Cabooses of Manitoba’ and included a write up and this picture (attached) of our caboose that sits on the tracks beside the Morden Train Station.

The museum was also featured in Canadian Antiques & Vintage – a respected international magazine out of Ontario. The publication selects just a few Canadian museums each year and chose to feature the PTM in their Sept. 2019 issue, highlighting various local artifacts in the Reimer House, Braun House, Haskett Store and Brimberly Village.