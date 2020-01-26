Parade of Businesses coming to Pembina Valley

Big changes are coming to the Pembina Valley as local organizations Pembina Valley Events, Stephanie Jolene Photography, On Tap Bartending and On Tap Events are joining forces to debut the Parade of Businesses Expo.

“We are excited to head in a new direction this year and focus solely on businesses in a tradeshow atmosphere,” says Cher Allen, owner of On Tap Bartending and On Tap Events.

In years past, the organizations have hosted events that cater to both businesses and handmade makers via their mixed market.

“There is some great handmade only markets in the area, however as a business owner myself and speaking with other businesses, this left many of us without a dedicated platform that we could attend, sell our wares at and meet new customers,” adds Allen. “So I’m thrilled to be co-hosting and providing events for businesses to have somewhere to be showcased”

“I am excited for this new direction and to co-host along side Stephanie and Cher,” says Gina DiClemente, owner of Pembina Valley Events. “It’s been great to be a part of this team and I’m excited to show the community our new events.”

The upcoming events for 2020 are free to attend and will feature many of the amazing local businesses, as well as Manitoba-based businesses.

“We strive for collaboration over competition, so you will see some new collaborations with other businesses,” says Stephanie Doerkson, owner of Stephanie Jolene Photography.

For more information on all the 2020 events, visit Stephanie Jolene Photography, Pembina Valley Events, On Tap Events and On Tap Bartending on Facebook and Instagram.