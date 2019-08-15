Palleonn Consulting Centre celebrates grand opening

A new business that offers support to immigrants has opened its doors.

Palleonn Consulting Centre held its grand opening August 9 at its North Railway location.

Owner Olena Palatnik said she has seen the need for the service in Morden. “A lot of people strive for the place where they can settle faster and easier,” she said. “They usually have never been to Canada. Most of them have never been to any other particular country and sometimes it is their first long distance flight, so they don’t know where they go, they just find information on the internet.”

Since they can’t make a person’s country better, Palleonn’s mission is to bring people to a better country.

Palatnik said Palleonn not only helps immigrants make their way to Canada, but helps them connect with other groups of immigrants that have already settled in the community.

Palatnik also said Morden has become a sought after destination because of its safety and size.

“We see that previously people were a little bit worried about the number of people living in Morden,” she said. “It seemed to be a small city. What we see nowadays is that across the world… they are striving to (come to) Morden because they think it’s a kind of luxury city which is very safe… that’s what they’re looking for, that’s why they run out of their countries.”

Palatnik said she feels safe here and doesn’t worry about anything happening to her daughter, and she tells this to clients.

Palatnik is originally from Ukraine and has been working in immigration for 15 years. Since Palleonn works closely with clients, she said she has friends and acquaintances all over Canada. “I think the best appreciation of what we do and measurement of the quality of our services is that we keep contact with everyone,” she said.

Palatnik said they select people very carefully, because sometimes people say they want to live in Morden when they just want to move to Canada. “We do a very precise and detailed selection,” she said. “These are our neighbours and we want the community to prosper. We see the occupations and professions that are really in demand or have potential to open a business here.”