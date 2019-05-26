OPINION: Accused again of interfering in criminal investigation

On the heels of the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal, Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Government have been accused of interfering in yet another criminal prosecution.

Mark Norman has served Canada honorably for three decades, most notably as Vice Chief of the Defence Staff. In March 2018, he was charged with one count of breach of trust for allegedly leaking sensitive documents related to the procurement of a supply ship for the Royal Canadian Navy.

In a stunning change of events, the Crown recently stayed its charge against Vice-Admiral Norman, citing that there was “no reasonable prospect of conviction.” And Norman’s defence team has been clear all along that the Prime Minister’s Office was attempting to direct the prosecution.

There is overwhelming evidence that Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Government politically interfered in this case and tried to destroy Vice-Admiral Norman. They withheld key documents that would have exonerated Mr. Norman, used code names in email exchanges to avoid access to information requests, and had government lawyers coach witnesses. This entire case has been politically motivated since day one.

As the prosecution made clear: the documents that Justin Trudeau and the Liberals were fighting to keep secret were the very documents that caused Vice-Admiral Norman’s charges to be dropped.

This is a damning indictment of Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Government. There was most certainly political interference at play here and there are several important questions that remain unanswered.

Conservatives will expose Justin Trudeau’s appalling behavior in this case and hold him accountable for interfering in yet another criminal investigation. Canadians deserve better.

Unfortunately, the similarities to the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal are undeniable. Speaking truth to power in the Liberal caucus comes with serious, life altering consequences.

Canadians have come to learn that Justin Trudeau is simply not as advertised.

Candice Bergen is the Conservative House Leader and MP for Portage-Lisgar.