Olafson/Harder named AMM directors

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder and R.M. of Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson were named Central Region Directors for the Association of Manitoba Municipalities.

This will be Martin Harder’s third term (his first was one year after he stepped in to replace someone who was no longer in office). It will be Morris Olafson’s second term, (his first full term) as he served six months for the same reason.

Mayor Martin Harder said the AMM is an important voice. “AMM is the voice for the province as a whole, but more importantly for us in Central District, sometimes we have unique opportunities, unique challenges that need to be brought to the forefront,” he said. “I feel that’s a lobby group that I can contribute toward.” Harder also sits on two committees with AMM including the Accessibility Committee. “I’m representing AMM, the province as a whole,” he said. He also sits on the provincial Justice Advisory Council, an AMM originated group that has input on justice related issues. “In my role I kind of represent the municipal police force… most of the other jurisdictions are served by the RCMP,” he said. “I have a venue there and I think I can contribute.”

Harder said he has time to invest in AMM, in addition to his city duties, pointing out he’s not the only one working on behalf of Winkler residents.

“We have seven of us,” he said.

Harder said that a lot has been accomplished as of late including the replacement of the city manager, new police chief, and a new director of community services.

“It kind of feels like we may be on a less turbulent path for a while,” he said.

The City of Winkler has good representation with Councillor Marvin Plett on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities as well.

“The Association of Manitoba Municipalities is 137 different municipalities, so when you can bring issues to a broader base like that, you have more leverage,” he said.

R.M. of Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson said being a part of AMM is important.

“It gives you a bigger perspective on it,” he said. “Things we work on here correlate with things we’re doing at the AMM board.”

Olafson said although it does consume more of his time, he enjoys being part of it.

“I find it interesting,” he said.