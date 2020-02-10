Notre Dame downs Morden in do-or-die game

Some late game heroics were needed to solve the second of two South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League survivor games.

Sam Jean-Paul got the hosts on the board late in the first before Vinny Grift increased that lead to two early in the middle frame.

When Notre Dame found themselves in penalty trouble later in the period, Morden’s Jared Leiding and Cole Penner both capitalized just two minutes apart to once again even the score.

The game would remain tied at two apiece until late in the third when Notre Dame’s Brody Chabbert put the hosts back in front with 2:36 left on the clock.

Hawks goalie Matt Krahn made 50 saves in the victory while Morden’s Reed Peters turned aside 28 shots in the losing effort.

With the victory, Notre Dame will take on the Portage Islanders in a best-of-three survivor series with a spot in the SEMHL post season on the line. Carman, Warren and Altona have already secured their spots in the playoffs thanks to their efforts during the regular season.

Game 1 of the Portage and Notre Dame series gets underway Tuesday in Notre Dame. Game 2 is set for Thursday evening back in Portage la Prairie while the third and final game will take place Saturday in Notre Dame, if necessary.