Newspapers recognized with awards

The Pembina Group of newspapers won seven awards at the 100th annual Better Newspaper Competition Awards hosted by the Manitoba Community Newspapers Association, May 11.

Best Education Story

Reporter Lauren MacGill won first place in the Education category for her story titled “Morden not likely to see new school”. The story covered the dwindling amount of space for students in Morden and the need for a new school.

Harvest for Kids

The Winkler Times’ Greg Vandermeulen won third place for Best Agriculture Story titled “Farmers set new world record”. That story highlighted the world record setting Harvest for Kids event south of Winkler.

The Red River Valley Echo Editor Lori Penner won three awards.

She took first place for Best Arts & Culture Story (Patterns of the Past), Best Editorial (Sleep Little Towns Need to Wake Up), and won the Reporter of the Year category.

Judges praised her for the body of work she submitted, saying she stood above the crowd with a clear writing style, and careful attention to balance.

“On controversial subjects, such as the firefighters resigning, she took care to give all sides of this very important story,” judges stated. “Penner is a skilled observer and worthy to be called Reporter of the Year.”

The Carman Valley Leader also won a pair of awards. They took first place in their class for Best Front Page and Emily Distefano won third place for Best Sports Story on her submission titled “Loss of hearing leads to gold medal, new opportunities.”

Community support

Group Editor Greg Vandermeulen said while it’s great to see writers honoured for their hard work, it’s important to remember the source of the stories.

“We are so fortunate to be able to share stories from within our communities, because people are willing to share with us,” he said. “We appreciate the trust our readers have placed in us and we will continue to do our best to honour that.”