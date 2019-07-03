Nellie McClung Collegiate celebrates graduation

Twenty-three students from Manitou celebrated their final day as high school students at their graduation, June 22.

The 2019 Valedictorian Address was delivered by two students, Riley Johnston and Xander Klassen.

“Every one of you has played an important role in bringing the people you see here on this stage to this point today,” Johnston said to the teachers and parents. “You’ve all been teachers or mentors to us in one way or another.”

Throughout the speech they shared memories about each of their fellow graduates and moments they shared.

One theme Johnston and Klassen spoke about that stood out was the close-knit connection each student had with each other.

Ryan Steppler, a teacher chosen for the Graduation Address, gave one final lesson about what to expect after high school.

“There will be mistakes made along the way and there will be huge challenges,” Steppler said. “A lot of lessons happen when you make mistakes.”

He encouraged the students to step out of their comfort zone, make mistakes and to keep learning.