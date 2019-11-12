Needle found in Halloween candy

A needle has been found inside a piece of licorice candy collected Oct. 31 on Halloween.

Morden Police say a parent noticed the one inch needle in the sealed licorice, and called police.

They say it was believed to have been given out on Halloween night in Morden.

They are asking parents to carefully look through their children’s candy.

“Police would like to remind all parents to check over their kids Halloween candy and report any suspicious items to police immediately,” they said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morden Police Service at (204)822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).