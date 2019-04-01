Nature & Garden Expo announced

The Morden Communities in Bloom Committee and Horticulture Society are partnering to bring the Nature & Garden Expo to Morden and the region.

The Expo brings together organizations and businesses that are all about nature, plants, and environmental action. The focus of the Expo is education, however, there will be vendors with garden and environmentally friendly items to purchase.

The event takes place Friday April 5, from 1– 9 p.m., admission is free.

There will be over 30 displays from local businesses such as Morden Nurseries, Pure Anada and Home Hardware, government organizations like Pembina Valley Conservation District and Stanley Soil Management and from the youth with 4H and grade 8 science classrooms.

“These topics are very important to the community; I think this shows how much Morden cares about the environment. It will be a great mix with businesses, government and youth involved; showing the many components and interest in the community,” Mayor Brandon Burley said.

“We were inspired to host the nature, garden and environment expo to educate residents on the benefits of caring for the environment and provide information on how Morden is doing their share. We are partnering with the grade 5 classes from EMMS in the afternoon to share the information with the students,” explained Clare Agnew, Community Services & Events Manager.

The grade 5 students will be provided with an opportunity to build bird houses, insect hotels, raising and identifying butterflies, indigenous gardening and making soup and camping skills. The students will also be provided with an educational scavenger hunt, from information on the vendor displays. The student’s projects will be on display in the evening.

“It’s a great way to engage the students and teach them about the environment and services available in Morden. It’s good for the grade five students to mix amongst themselves and to make connections with people in the community outside of their normal circle,” said Becky Williams, grade 5 teacher at EMMS.

Evening Presentations will be about current nature and environment topics and will offer ideas for gardens.

Presentations scheduled are:

6:30-7:00pm – What’s Happening with Ash Trees. City of Morden, Shawn Dias.

7:00-7:30pm- Native Plant Gardening- Things You Should Know. Prairie Shore Botanicals, Laura Reeves.

7:30-8:00pm- New Plants & Old Standbys. Morden Nurseries, Monique Rampton.

8:00-8:30pm- Planting a Butterfly Garden. Master Gardener, Tanya Wainio.

“This is the first time we’ve tried an event like this. Gardening and being out doors are a great pastime for many people in Morden, I think there will be lots of interest. Everyone is invited,” encouraged Agnew.