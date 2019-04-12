Nature and Garden Expo well attended

The first ever Nature and Garden Expo was hosted at the Access Event Centre April 5 thanks to the local horticulture society, Communities in Bloom and the City of Morden.

Students came from local schools for hands-on crafts, more than 25 displays and vendors were available to peruse and presentations were made on various topics.

Community Services & Events Manager Clare Agnew said it was a success.

“We were happy with the kids participation and interest in the topics, and the evening presentations… it was a full house,” she said.

A total of 185 Grade 5 and 50 Grade 8 students took part in activities during the day.

Presentations included topics such as what’s going on with ash trees, native plant gardening, new plants and old standbys and planting a butterfly garden.

“We’re very happy with the turnout and speaking with the vendors, everybody seemed to be happy with the interest and promotions they were able to receive,” Agnew said. “Because it was the first time we hosted it we weren’t really sure what to expect.”

Agnew said initially she would have been pleased to see 30-40 people attend presentations. Instead when she did a count during one of the presentations there were 95 people present. “I think that format worked really well,” she said.

Agnew said they were pleased to share what Morden has to offer.

“We know that we have a lot of these resources and interest in the community, but we didn’t know if we had done a great job of informing the public and especially the students about all the resources we have locally,” she said. “This was a way of really just sharing what Morden and the region has to offer.”

The successful event has already inspired people to ask if this will become an annual one.

“I think that the interest was certainly there for us to consider it for future years as well,” she said.

Agnew added she noticed how passionate everyone involved is.

“I think that was really inspiring,” she said. “It just made for a very positive event.”