MS Walk exceeds goal

The MS Walk held in Morden, May 26, exceeded their goal of raising $20,000 with in excess of $25,000 officially raised before the walk began.

Andrea McCulloch, Manger of Development and Communications for the MS Society, Manitoba, said the six walks held across the province are important.

“The MS Walk is one of the few events that brings everyone together, to support the MS community,” she said. “MS is a disease that not only affects the person living with the disease, but also everybody that’s supporting them; their loved ones, their family, their friends… everybody is affected.”

“This is just a opportunity for us to come out, raise awareness and show support for those individuals,” she added.

Morden’s was one of four walks happening on May 26 with the other three taking place in Selkirk, Portage and The Pas.

The funds raised from walks are important. “That goes to programs for people living in the area, as well as to fund research,” she said. “The MS Walk is one of our main fundraisers. It raises about $8 million across the country.”

“There are 30,000 people walking in the month of May to raise funds and awareness for MS,” she added.

But it’s not all about the money. “It’s important to show people with MS that they’re not facing this alone,” McCulloch said. “It can be a debilitating disease and a lot of symptoms are invisible. It’s just great to see everybody come together and show these people that they’re not alone.”

Clare Agnew is the local organizer and said they are seeing higher numbers and new people come out. That’s a bittersweet feeling.

“Usually that means someone else has been diagnosed with MS and they and their family come to support the event,” she said.

Agnew was first exposed to the disease when her sister was diagnosed in 1992.

“I have walked every year since and I’ve been organizing the walk in Morden for the last eight years,” she said. “She lives in Edmonton and this is sort of my one way that I can support her.”

Agnew said the event is about raising funds, awareness and showing support.

“They’re not in it alone, and there is support in the local community,” she said.

Because this is southern Manitoba’s only MS Walk, it attracts people from many neighbouring communities such as Altona, Winkler and Manitou as well.