Mound Wildlife honoured for innovation

They look after conservation in the area of Pilot Mound and Mound Wildlife is definitely getting noticed.

The group, which was founded in 1985 ran to 2000 before it was inactive for 15 years. Since 2015 they’ve been back and making waves.

On the heals of a Pembina Valley Conservation District Conservation Award, Mound Wildlife was honoured by Central Manitoba Tourism with the Innovation Award during the 2019 Award Gala, April 25.

Mound Wildlife membership chair/treasurer Travis Saban said they were not expecting the win, especially considering they were up against fellow nominees such as Bella’s Castle (Morden), Fort la Reine (Portage) and the Altona Hotel.

“To win this award we were completely shocked,” he said. “Just for us to be nominated was a huge honour, then seeing the other organizations that we were up against and what they have done and accomplished we didn’t believe we had a hope in winning.”

“It was a very pleasant surprise to say the least and we hope to represent Central Manitoba well at the Travel Manitoba awards later this year,” he added.

Mound Wildlife has worked hard to stock local waterways, participates in tracking fish counts and supplies young people with their first rod and education in the sport.

Last year Mound Wildlife co-created a rearing pond with the Pembina Valley Conservation District and Manitoba Fisheries. The pond was stocked with walleye fry for the summer. They were removed in the fall and put into Goudney Reservoir, ranging from four to seven inches long.

They’ve also added a dock at the reservoir and are planning a second one.

Picnic tables also create a friendlier environment for visitors.

The group, which is made up of avid hunters and anglers, also hopes to host a hunting safety course.

While much of their work is usually presented under the banner of conservation, Saban said it’s also a way to promote tourism.

“Tourism is a huge part of Manitoba and especially Central Manitoba,” he said. “With people coming to our area to fish then people are also coming into our town and spending money locally. They may need to get a fishing license, bait or maybe some new tackle.”

Saban said that investment can help strengthen the same projects that first brought visitors in.

“If the money is spent here then it may come back to us when we are needing to do projects,” he said. “Without a strong economic community then we are not able to continue to improve or add to our projects.”

To learn more visit Mound Wildlife on Facebook and Instagram.