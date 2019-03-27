Mound Wildlife awarded PVCD Conservation Award

A Pilot Mound conservation organization is being recognized for their work.

Pembina Valley Conservation District (PVCD), in partnership with Manitoba Sustainable Development, awarded Mound Wildlife with the PVCD 2019 Conservation Award.

The award, in memory of the late Mike Cabernel, is presented each year to recognize an individual, organization, family or business who actively promotes wise farm management and conservation practices.

“It’s a great honour,” Mound Wildlife membership chair/treasurer Travis Saban said. “We’re not trying to be recognized for our work, it’s just something that we want to volunteer and do. To be able to get this award from Pembina Valley Conservation District is truly an honour.”

Mound Wildlife is a volunteer group of about 15 key volunteers and 40 members that looks after conservation in the area of Pilot Mound.

Originally founded in 1985, Mound Wildlife was active until 2000. In 2015 a group took up the mantle and brought the group back.

“There was a group of us that started to get interested and wanted our kids to grow up seeing the values of conservation,” Saban said. “We wanted to help them out and show them the values.”

Mound Wildlife has undertaken a number of projects over the past years, looking at what they can do to promote growth and conservation in the area.

Last year Mound Wildlife co-created a rearing pond with PVCD and Manitoba Fisheries. The pond was stocked with walleye fry (newly hatched fish). The fry were left in the pond over the summer to grow and were removed in the fall.

“When we took them out they were from four to seven inches long,” Saban said. “It gives them a better survival rate, so that we could move them to Goudney Reservoir.”

Mound Wildlife has raised money to put a dock in the reservoir after partnering with the PVCD Swan Lake Sub District. One of their next projects is putting in a second dock in a different area of the reservoir.

The group also put in picnic tables, so the area is more friendly for visitors.

“We’re taking every precaution we can in order to keep it [safe],” Saban said. “We don’t like people coming and abusing it and stuff like that. It used to be a great fishery back in the late 80s, early 90s, and then it’s died off for a while now. That’s one thing we’d love to bring back. It’s used by a ton of people in the area.”

One of the group’s most popular event is a Kids’ Fishing Derby. Every spring kids come out for free to learn to fish, have some free hotdogs and spend some time outdoors.

“It’s so easy nowadays for a kid to be stuck inside on an iPad or computer or watching TV,” Saban said. “They can come out, enjoy the outdoors. It’s just our way of giving back and hopefully the kids later on will do the same thing, join a group and keep the tradition going.”

This year will be the fourth year Mound Wildlife holds the derby. In its first year 24 kids came out, and last year 68 kids came to fish.

“We get lots of feedback from parents saying thanks for putting this on, our kids loved it and now all they want to do is go fishing,” Saban said.

Saban said the group is hoping to get more into hunting by putting together a hunting safety course. The group already hosts a Big Buck Night every year.

Mound Wildlife has some major projects on the go, including replacing the aerators at Goudney Reservoir.

“They’re 40 years old,” Saban said. “We want to be proactive in case something happens to them.”

Saban said there have been issues with the aerators before but they were able to fix them. Now the group is starting to raise money to get new ones.

“It’s a large project,” he said. “It costs a lot more than any of the other projects we’ve ever done. If the aerators go, our projects that we’ve done are gone to waste. If the aerators stop, the oxygen stops in the lake and it could kill all the fish that are in the lake.”

“A huge part of what we’ve been doing is trying to get the fish levels back up in the reservoir, so we want to be proactive and make sure that it doesn’t happen.”

Saban said they hope to have the aerators in by the winter.

Mound Wildlife will be recognized at the Manitoba Conservation District Association (MCDA) Conference in Winnipeg, MB on December 2-4.