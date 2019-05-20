MosasART unveiled at CFDC

Art meets science in the new Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre exhibit. Called MosasART, the exhibit was unveiled on May 12 as part of Manitoba Day celebrations bringing Palaeontology and art to centre stage.

“For a few years we have been trying to find a way to connect with the arts community and we’ve had all kinds of ideas, none of which have panned out,” CFDC executive director Peter Cantelon said. “Our programmer Yevgeniya Tatarenko suggested the idea of creating replicas of a particular skull that we have, shipping those replicas to artists throughout the province and eventually through Canada and having them recreate and interpret those skulls with their art for an exhibit.”

A dozen Manitoba artists took on that challenge and those 12 mosasaur skulls were unveiled as a result.

“We’re quite happy with the result,” Cantelon said. “We have a dozen skulls painted by Manitoba artists, many of which are from our region, and many of which have not displayed their art in our galleries locally.”

Cantelon said it’s great exposure for the many new or unfamiliar artists.

Cantelon said they were very impressed with the creativity.

“We knew the artists were going to do things that were pretty amazing,” he said. “We just didn’t know what to expect.”

The display will be in place for at least the entire summer.

Cantelon said the artists he spoke to were happy to have the opportunity to participate and said it really is a unique project.

“To find a way to marry art and science is not an opportunity that comes around that often,” he said. “We often maintain a discreet distance from one another.”

“We couldn’t miss this opportunity,” he added.

The project will continue. In July on Bruce’s birthday, Cantelon said they will unveil another 12 skulls that will have been sent to artists from across Canada.

While the skulls help bring in more people to the museum, Cantelon said they’d also like the art to be shown in other places.

“We’d like to see these skulls move to different art galleries for temporary display as well, so there’s an opportunity down the road for our communities and their art galleries to showcase this as a travelling exhibit,” he said.