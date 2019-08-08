Morden wins final tournament

The South Central 55+ slow pitch league had their final games and wind up which concluded with a delicious chicken dinner in Carman on July 29.

The four teams from our area are from Altona, Carman, Morden, and Rock Lake. We play each other several times beginning in May and ending in July.

There is always an exuberant competition between the teams but the main objective is still fun exercise and good sportsmanship. In the final tournament Morden won both of their games while Altona and Rock Lake each won one game.

Fun was had by all.