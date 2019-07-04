Morden wins 13U AA title

Morden won the South Central Minor Baseball Association 13U AA title in Altona, thanks to some great hitting and timely pitching and have advanced to Provincials which are being held in Altona July 12-14.

After beating Carman to start the tournament 16-5, they would go on to face a very same Altona team who had saved their ace for the match up against Morden, losing in extra innings 10-9.

They would then need to beat their rivals from Winkler in order to make it to the playoffs.

Morden had split the season series 2-2 with Winkler so they knew they would be in for battle.

The boys from Morden would beat the team from Winkler in only 5 innings 13-3.

With Morden, Winkler and Altona all finishing the round robin with a 2-1 record, it set up the playoffs with the tie breaking formula in which Morden would end up finishing first, Altona second and Winkler third.

That would set up a semifinal matchup between Winkler and Altona with the winner earning the opportunity to face Morden in the final.

Morden would defeat Winkler 11-5 in the Championship game to take home the title.

Coach Kevin Perrin said he was confident the team would go far.

“I knew we were going to be ok with the way we had been hitting the ball all weekend, plus, we had saved some of our top pitchers for the playoff games, so I knew we would be in good shape,” he said.

Perrin said the message to the team was to enjoy the Provincials experience and keep on working hard all tournament long, the same way they have all season.