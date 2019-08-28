Morden welcomes 50 new citizens

Morden celebrated the induction of 50 new citizens into Canada on August 21.

“It’s a massive milestone for many people here,” Morden Mayor Brandon Burley said. “Morden is very proud to be tied to that.”

Burley said when he sees the enthusiasm displayed by people becoming a Canadian citizen, he re-evaluates his own patriotism, which helps him become a better citizen.

Raymund Ona travelled from the Philippines to Morden five years ago. He saw Morden’s website while searching for a new place to move with his family.

“I was able to do my exploratory visit here in Morden,” Ona said, which helped him and his family settle into the area.

The ease of access to facilities, local events and friendliness of residents were a few of the reasons Ona decided to come to Morden.

“I was able to see myself going into becoming a registered nurse in Morden,” Ona said. “I’m doing that process, and one day I’ll be able to fulfill one of my goals.”

Citizenship Judge Suzanne Carrière said it’s a huge milestone for the families and the City of Morden to be able to celebrate the new citizens.

“It’s a long journey,” Carrière said. “It’s a very celebratory feel in Morden.”

Seeing the diversity and change in the rural areas of Manitoba, Carrière said she is happy to see the communities welcome the new citizens and to celebrate the change.