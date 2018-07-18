Morden Thrift Store celebrates 50 years

In June the Morden Community Thrift Store gave back their biggest amount of money to the community to the tune of $500,000. On July 14, they unveiled a new mural on the side of the building to commemorate 50 years of service in the community.

“I can’t even think of words, it’s so awesome,” board president Jean Hildebrand said. “We feel we’re a really great bunch of people and we have terrific support from the community, so it’s a privilege to work here.”

The mural was done by artist Neil Fehr, who said it was a challenge to figure out how to portray a thrift store through a mural. “I think a mural has to tell a story and at the same time it had to be a sign,” he said. “What I decided to do was tell the whole story… faith, love, giving, passing the torch.”

For example, the clay pot on the trunk represents antiques and the teddy bear stands for toys. The people represent different generations and their history. “Most people in this area, their history is quilt making from the past,” Fehr said. “Those quilts always told a story, and this is a story quilt right down to the 50th anniversary in the middle.”

The mural also includes a money tree along the side, that tracks the amount of money the thrift store has given back. That amount is around $3.7 million.

“I think it’s awesome,” Hildebrand said. “I think he did a really good job. He tried to portray what we’ve done here, and we’re very grateful that he took on this project and think it’s an attractive addition to the community.”

Hildebrand said the thrift store staff is proud of being able to give back so much to the community. “It starts with the donations from the community,” she said. “Without that we’d have nothing. We get really strong support from the community and surrounding areas as well. People come here and shop and of course we need that just as much as the donations.”

“We have a really good group of people working here,” she added. “We enjoy working together and I think that’s a part of it as well.”

Around 100 people volunteer at the store, and Hildebrand said they are always looking for more so they can take some pressure off some of the volunteers who participate almost full-time.