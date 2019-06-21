Morden students help clean the community

Morden students took part in a community wide clean up in conjunction with the Communities in Bloom Committee, June 7.

“We wanted to get the kids involved because it’s important,” city councillor and committee member Jim Hunt said. “They are the future.”

Hunt said Access Credit Union donated money that went towards a lunch for the students after the clean up.

“Part of the Communities in Bloom program criteria is tidiness,” said Claire Agnew, the Community Services and Events Manager for Morden. “It’s an opportunity to engage the youth.”

Agnew noted she is “always open to new ideas” for different events throughout the year but will still continue to do the community clean up.