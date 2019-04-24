Morden student wins bronze at Skills Manitoba

Morden’s Dominik Kosta won bronze in the secondary category of Electrical Installations at Skills Manitoba.

A Garden Valley Collegiate and Red River Technical Vocational Area student is also heading to the 25th annual Skills Canada Competition in Halifax, May 27-30, after winning gold at the Skills Manitoba competition.

Emmanuel Richter took gold in the Outdoor Power & Recreation Equipment category.

Winning silver medals were W.C. Miller Collegiate’s Peter Friesen in Carpentry, and GVC’s Linda Wiebe in Job Skill Demonstration.

Jonathan Theobald of NPC took bronze in the post-secondary category of Electrical Installations.

Emmanuel Richter said the competition included different aspects, such as taking a part an engine, doing measurements and putting it back together.

He said he had competed last year so he had some idea of what to expect. And nerves did not get the better of him.

‘“I was kind of nervous, then I prayed I wouldn’t be nervous… and I wasn’t,” he said.

Although he wasn’t judged on time, Richter completed his task quickly, something he said came from practice. And although he thought he did well, he didn’t know how well until his name was announced as the gold medal winner.

“I was hoping I’d win gold,” he said.

In preparation for nationals, Richter said he will familiarize himself more with 2-stroke engines. As a student in automotive, these are engines he wouldn’t have studied as part of the program.

Richter has goals of getting into mechanical engineering but said no matter where life takes him, he’ll always be working on engines.

“From when I was small, I always enjoyed working on engines,” he said. “That’s why I took automotive.”

Corey Keyes is Richter’s advisor and said he earned that gold medal.

“Emmanuel is very competitive. He’s also a really smart kid and pretty dedicated,” Keyes said. “He really put in the time and the effort.”

Because he’s in the Outdoor Power & Recreation Category, Keyes said the challenge will be filling in any gaps that come from studying automotive.

“It’s a bit broader than automotive,” he said. “I’ll have to find him some 2-stroke engines.”

Keyes said it was great to see Richter come up with the gold.

“I’m pretty proud to see him do well,” he said.