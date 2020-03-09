Morden police weekly report March 2-8

March 4

Suspicious vehicle

At 12:01 a.m., Morden police received a complaint that a suspicious vehicle kept driving by the caller’s house, and shining a flashlight into the house. Police patrolled the area and did not find a vehicle matching the description.

Driving with suspended license

While on general patrol, police conducted a traffic stop and subsequent checks revealed the driver had a suspended license. The driver was issued a fine of $672 and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

March 5

Intoxicated person

At 2 a.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of 1st Street in regards to an intoxicated male stumbling around and urinating on a building. The male was located and stated he was out for a walk and was almost home. No signs of alcohol impairment were noted and no charges were laid as a result of this incident.

Unwanted sermon

Police received a call from a mother stating that her 17-year-old son was walking home from school when he was approached by a male in a red car. The male started to ask the teenager if he believed in God, but the teenager, who was uncomfortable with the situation, said he had to leave. The mother and son were unable to provide police with more details about this person.

March 6

Distracted driving

While on general patrol, police observed a female driving a vehicle while holding her cell phone. Police activated their emergency lights and subsequently pulled this vehicle over. The driver was issued a fine of $672 and a three day driver’s license suspension.

Police respond to domestic incident

At 1:25 p.m., police received a call from a female requesting police assistance as her ex-boyfriend was banging at her front door and trying to get into the house. Police attended and learned that the boyfriend was in the process of moving out of province and was trying to get some of his belongings. Police stayed to mediate the situation and the male left a short while later without further incident.

Hit and run

Police received a report of a hit and run that happened earlier that morning while parked in the Morden Co-op grocery store. When the victim returned to her gray 2010 Dodge Journey, she noticed damage to the front passenger side fender.

Trespassing

At 4:09 p.m., police received a complaint of an individual coming on to the caller’s property. The caller stated that he has repeatedly asked the male not to come on to his property any more, but it still continues to happen. Police spoke with the male who became argumentative. He was warned that if he attended the property again he would be charged.

Fraudulent cheque

A male attended the office to report a fraudulent cheque that he received in the mail. The male had posted an ad on a social media account, selling a display case for $500. He was contacted by an individual and a few days later received a cheque from a legitimate business for $3,650. The scammer stated that $500 was for the display case and $50 was for the inconvenience of returning the remaining funds. The male recognized this as a scam right away and attended the office to report it. He is not out any money. Police followed up with the company who was already aware their name was being used in fraudulent activity.

Suspicious vehicles

Police received a report regarding a suspicious vehicle travelling down Conner Hill Drive at excessive speeds. A picture of the suspect vehicle was obtained. Police are continuing to investigate this matter.

March 7

Vape mistaken for pot

At 6:50 p.m., police received a call about a possible impaired driver now parked at a business parking lot on 1st Street. The caller stated the vehicle had been driven erratically and that the driver was smoking a joint. Police spoke with the driver and determined that drugs and alcohol were not a factor. The driver was cautioned on his driving and police determined he had been vaping.

Noisy pooch

Police received a complaint of a barking dog in the 800 block of Alvey Street. Police attended and spoke with the home owner who advised that she had been leaving the dog outside while she was away. She informed police that she had just bought a kennel and would bring the dog inside.

March 8

Damaged Honda

At 8 p.m., police observed a blue Honda Accord driving east on Thornhill Street with one headlight, a broken mirror and a flat tire. The rear seat airbag had also been deployed. Police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver who advised that he had rolled his car on a gravel road and was attempting to drive the vehicle back to Winkler. Police advised the driver that the car was not in driving condition and that it needed to be towed.

