Morden police weekly report Jan. 27 – Feb. 2

Jan. 28

Driving while disqualified

While on general patrol, police conducted a traffic stop and subsequent checks revealed the driver had a suspended license. The driver was issued a ticket for driving while disqualified, which carries a fine of $672 and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Jan. 29

Youth donning balaclava sparks concern

Police received a report regarding a youth wearing a balaclava hiding behind a rock near a school bus stop. When the school bus stopped and children started getting off, the youth jumped out from behind the rock and swung a baseball bat at some of the kids. The caller advised that it appeared that the youth knew some of the kids on the school bus and left with them. She was concerned as her young children are also on this bus. Police patrolled the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Police are continuing their investigation.

Jan. 31

Police respond to traffic accident

At 9:10 a.m., police were dispatched to a traffic accident at the intersection of Thornhill and Route 100. A blue Honda Civic was travelling west bound on Thornhill Street and was making a left hand turn on to Route 100. A grey Pontiac Grand Prix was travelling east bound on Thornhill and struck the passenger side of the Honda Civic. There were no injuries and both vehicles were towed from the scene. No charges were laid as a result of this accident.

Loitering

At 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a local business regarding a male who was hanging around and asking to go to areas that were off limits. This was the second time he had attended the business that afternoon. Police attended and spoke to the male advising him he needed to leave.

Feb. 1

Early morning knocker

At 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence regarding a report of an unknown person knocking on the caller’s door. Police attended but were unable to locate the suspect.

Inebriated man tries walking to Winkler

At 10:45 p.m., police were dispatched to Victoria Street regarding an intoxicated male walking on the snowmobile trail. Police attended and located the male who was highly intoxicated and unsteady on his feet. The 47-year-old male advised police he was going to walk to Winkler. He was arrested under the intoxicated persons detention act and turned over to a sober adult.

Feb. 3

Police ticket unlicensed driver

While on general patrol, police conducted a traffic stop and subsequent checks showed the driver was driving without a valid licence and driving an unregistered vehicle. The driver was issued a ticket for driving an unregistered vehicle, which carries a fine of $298 and a ticket for driving without holding a valid driver’s licence, which also carries a fine of $298.

